Hey, guys left Work this one out together, we've got an acceleration time graph. That's a versus T for a sliding block. And we're told that the initial velocity is 3 m per second and we're supposed to find is what's the blocks? Final velocity At T equals five seconds. So let's check it out. What is it that we're trying to find? We're actually trying to find what the final velocity is. And so this is gonna be our target variable. How do we find the final velocity? Well, first, we just need to figure out what the change in the velocity in general, the change in the velocity is just going to be my V final minus v initial. But remember that when it comes to acceleration time graphs the change in the velocity Delta V is actually just going to be the area that is under the acceleration time graph. And so we can rearrange this equation over here and figure this out. And so the final velocity or V is just gonna be the initial velocity plus the change in the velocity. In other words, just the area that's underneath the curve here. And so I already have the initial velocity that I'm given its 3 m per second. And so all I need to do is if I try to figure out the final velocity. I just need to figure out what's the change in V. So the words, what's the area that's underneath the curve? So let's go ahead and figure that out. Basically, I know that this is from T equals zero. Yes, that's my initial velocity. And I have to figure out that the final velocity T equals five. So that means that basically, I'm gonna be adding up all of the area that is between these two points on the curve and the area that that corresponds to underneath the graph is just everything that's gonna be included between the values and the time access. So it's gonna be all the stuff that's in green over here. Now again, this is weird, kind of like this triangle looking thing, but it's not really a nice shape that I need. So what I can do is break it up into more manageable shapes. Eso What I can do is I can draw line down here, and this will be one triangle and then I can draw a line over here, and that will be a rectangle and another triangle. So this should work. So now I'm gonna have three shapes over here. And so remember, I'm gonna have to find out what Delta V is. So let's write out an equation for this. My delta V is just gonna be If I have these three smaller shapes, it's just gonna be adding up all of the areas that are underneath those those shapes. So I'm gonna call this one Delta V one. I'll call this guy Delta V. Two, and I'll call this guy Delta V. Three, and you just have to use the right formulas for each one of them. So let's just get to it. Um, the total change in velocity is just gonna be once I add up all of the changes in velocity Delta V one, Delta V two, Delta V three. Okay, so let's get to it. So Delta V one is going to be a triangle, which means the area we're gonna use is one half base times height. So now I just have to figure out based on the height, So I've got 123 The base of the triangle is gonna be from 0 to 3. So that's three. The height is gonna be from two all the way up to six. So that means that the height of this triangle is four. So I've got one half of three times four, and so that's gonna be 12. 1 half of 12 is six. And remember, this is gonna be in meters per second. So Delta V two is just gonna be a rectangle. Eso you just use base times height for this and the base of this triangle or sorry, this rectangles gonna be three. The height of this is gonna be too. And so we just have three times to and it's also 6 m per second. And then now, finally, let me just rewrite this actually, eso that's adult of you three. So I've got one half of base times height and so the base of this triangle is gonna be to the height of this triangle is actually gonna be six, because going from zero all the way up to six here. So just make sure you have your bases in your heights. Um, sort of worked out so we've got one half of base, which is to height is six. One half of the two will cancel and then we'll just end up with 6 m per second. So this is kind of interesting. Notice how we get 6 m per second for all the shapes and six, even though they all kind of look different, obviously, all your numbers won't work out toe, Always six. You have to, you know, do the do the math for each one of them. But it's kind of interesting how all these different looking shapes we had ended up getting the same area. So we actually have all of these three things here, which means we can calculate the total change in the velocity Delta V just six plus six plus six, which equals 18 m per second. So now are we done? Is this our answer? Well, no, Remember, this represents the change in the velocity, not the final velocity. So we actually have to plug this back into this equation over here to figure out the final velocity. So let's go and do that. Our final velocity is gonna be our initial velocity of 3 m per second. So it's gonna be three plus now the change. And now the changes 18. So we get a final velocity of 21 m per second and this is our final answer. Alright, guys, let me know if you have any questions. Let's keep you

