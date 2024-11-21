(II) Consider a straight section of wire of length d, as in Fig. 28–51, which carries a current I. (a) Show that the magnetic field at a point P a distance 𝑅 from the wire along its perpendicular bisector is

B = (μ₀I / 2πR) ( d / (d² + 4R²) ¹/²

(b) Show that this is consistent with Example 28–10 for an infinite wire.

<IMAGE>