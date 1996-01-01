Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120-V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120-V line. (h) In which situation is there a greater total light output from both bulbs combined?
