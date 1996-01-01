Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Vector Composition & Decomposition
Your neighbor Paul has rented a truck with a loading ramp. The ramp is tilted upward at 25°, and Paul is pulling a large crate up the ramp with a rope that angles 10° above the ramp. If Paul pulls with a force of 550 N, what are the horizontal and vertical components of his force? (Force is measured in newtons, abbreviated N.)

