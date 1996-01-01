2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
6:33 minutes
For Problems 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, and 43, draw a complete pictorial representation. Do not solve these problems or do any mathematics. David is driving a steady 30 m/s when he passes Tina, who is sitting in her car at rest. Tina begins to accelerate at a steady 2.0 m/s² at the instant when David passes. How far does Tina drive before passing David?
