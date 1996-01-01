22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
An experiment you're designing needs a gas with r = 1.50. You recall from your physics class that no individual gas has this value, but it occurs to you that you could produce a gas with r = 1.50 by mixing together a monatomic gas and a diatomic gas. What fraction of the molecules need to be monatomic?
