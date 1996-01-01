30. Induction and Inductance
Inductors
Problem 30d
What is the potential difference across a 10 mH inductor if the current through the inductor drops from 150 mA to 50 mA in 10 μs? What is the direction of this potential difference? That is, does the potential increase or decrease along the direction of the current?
