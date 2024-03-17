10. Conservation of Energy
Motion Along Curved Paths
Problem 8.89a
The small mass m sliding without friction along the looped track shown in Fig. 8–47 is to remain on the track at all times, even at the very top of the loop of radius r.
(a) In terms of the given quantities, determine the minimum release height h.
<IMAGE>
