Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Acceleration Centripetal acceleration is the acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path that keeps an object moving in that path. It is calculated using the formula a_c = v^2 / r, where v is the tangential speed and r is the radius of the circular path. In the context of a satellite, this acceleration is crucial for maintaining its orbit around the Earth.

Gravitational Acceleration (g) Gravitational acceleration, denoted as g, is the acceleration experienced by an object due to Earth's gravity, approximately 9.81 m/s² at the surface. For satellites in low Earth orbit, this value is slightly less than 9.81 m/s², but it is still a key factor in determining the forces acting on the satellite and its orbital dynamics.