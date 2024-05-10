20. Heat and Temperature
Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes
8:46 minutes
Problem 17.42a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Before going in for his annual physical, a 70.0-kg man whose body temperature is 37.0°C consumes an entire 0.355-L can of a soft drink (mostly water) at 12.0°C. (a) What will his body temperature be after equilibrium is attained? Ignore any heating by the man’s metabolism. The specific heat of the man’s body is 3480 J/kg K.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos