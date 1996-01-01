The magnetic field B at all points within the colored circle shown in Fig. E29.15 has an initial magnitude of 0.750 T. (The circle could represent approximately the space inside a long, thin solenoid.) The magnetic field is directed into the plane of the diagram and is decreasing at the rate of -0.0350 T/s. (a) What is the shape of the field lines of the induced electric field shown in Fig. E29.15 , within the colored circle?
