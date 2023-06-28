Skip to main content
Physics3. VectorsVector Composition & Decomposition
Problem 3i
You are fixing the roof of your house when a hammer breaks loose and slides down. The roof makes an angle of 35° with the horizontal, and the hammer is moving at 4.5 m/s when it reaches the edge. What are the horizontal and vertical components of the hammer's velocity just as it leaves the roof?

