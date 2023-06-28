Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics9. Work & EnergyIntro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
7:12 minutes
Problem 10b
Textbook Question

CALC An object moving in the xy-plane is subjected to the force F(arrow on top) =(2xy î+x² ĵ) N, where x and y are in m. a. The particle moves from the origin to the point with coordinates (a, b) by moving first along the x -axis to (a, 0) , then parallel to the y -axis. How much work does the force do?

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
4:10m

Watch next

Master Intro to Energy & Types of Energy with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
08:37
Kinetic Energy: Example Problems
Step by Step Science
319
1
03:24
Where does the kinetic energy formula come from?
Zak's Lab
239
04:57
Work and Energy
Professor Dave Explains
327
04:10
Intro to Energy & Types of Energy
Patrick Ford
2350
29
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.