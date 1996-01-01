33. Geometric Optics
Total Internal Reflection
Problem 33c
The critical angle for total internal reflection at a liquid– air interface is 42.5°. (a) If a ray of light traveling in the liquid has an angle of incidence at the interface of 35.0°, what angle does the refracted ray in the air make with the normal?
