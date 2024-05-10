23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
The Otto Cycle
5:30 minutes
Problem 20.21
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(III) In an engine that approximates the Otto cycle (Fig. 20–7), gasoline vapor must be ignited at the end of the cylinder’s adiabatic compression by the spark from a spark plug. The ignition temperature of 87-octane gasoline vapor is about 430°C. Assuming that the working gas is diatomic and enters the cylinder at 25°C, determine the maximum compression ratio of the engine.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos