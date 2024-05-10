(III) In an engine that approximates the Otto cycle (Fig. 20–7), gasoline vapor must be ignited at the end of the cylinder’s adiabatic compression by the spark from a spark plug. The ignition temperature of 87-octane gasoline vapor is about 430°C. Assuming that the working gas is diatomic and enters the cylinder at 25°C, determine the maximum compression ratio of the engine.

<IMAGE>