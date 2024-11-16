(II) (a) In Fig. 30–28, assume that the switch has been in position A for sufficient time so that a steady current I₀ = V₀/R flows through the resistor R. At time t = 0, the switch is quickly switched to position B and the current decays through resistor R' (which is much greater than R) according to I = I₀ e⁻ᵗ/ʳ. Show that the maximum emf εₘₐₓ induced in the inductor during this time period is (R'/R)Vo. (b) If R' = 45R and Vo = 145 V, determine εₘₐₓ. [When a mechanical switch is opened, a high-resistance air gap is created, which is modeled as R' here. This Problem illustrates why high-voltage sparking can occur if a current-carrying inductor is suddenly cut off from its power source. The very high voltage can produce an electric field great enough to ionize atoms of air, which emit light when electrons recombine with the ions.]





<IMAGE>