Problem 6.33
(II) Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope deduced the presence of an extremely massive core in the distant galaxy M87, so dense that it could be a black hole (from which no light escapes). They did this by measuring the speed of gas clouds orbiting the core to be 780 km/s at a distance of 60 light-years ( = 5.7 x 10¹⁷ m) from the core. Deduce the mass of the core, and compare it to the mass of our Sun.
