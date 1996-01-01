Physics
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Charging Objects
Problem
A certain electroscope is charged until it holds
0
.
10
mC
of negative charge. Have electrons been added to the electroscope, or removed from it, and how many?
A
6.3
×
10
14
electrons have been removed.
B
6.3
×
10
17
electrons have been removed.
C
1.1
×
10
26
electrons have been removed.
D
6.3
×
10
17
electrons have been added.
E
1.1
×
10
26
electrons have been added.
F
6.3
×
10
14
electrons have been added.
