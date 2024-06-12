Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Doppler Effect The Doppler Effect is the change in frequency or wavelength of a wave in relation to an observer moving relative to the source of the wave. When the source of sound moves towards an observer, the frequency increases, and when it moves away, the frequency decreases. This phenomenon is crucial for understanding how the frequencies of the siren will be perceived by the car traveling in the same direction as the police car. Recommended video: Guided course 07:40 07:40 The Doppler Effect

Relative Velocity Relative velocity refers to the velocity of one object as observed from another object. In this scenario, the relative velocity between the police car and the car traveling at 80.0 km/h affects the frequency heard by the observer in the car. By calculating the difference in their speeds, we can determine how the Doppler Effect alters the perceived frequency of the siren. Recommended video: Guided course 04:27 04:27 Intro to Relative Motion (Relative Velocity)