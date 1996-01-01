Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics17. Periodic MotionSimple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
6:41 minutes
Problem 14b
Textbook Question

A simple pendulum 2.00 m long swings through a maximum angle of 30.0° with the vertical. Calculate its period (a) assuming a small amplitude, and (b) using the first three terms of Eq. (14.35). (c) Which of the answers in parts (a) and (b) is more accurate? What is the percentage error of the less accurate answer compared with the more accurate one?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
7:52m

Watch next

Master Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.