33. Geometric Optics
Ray Nature Of Light
Problem 35a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A common optical instrument in a laser laboratory is a beam expander. One type of beam expander is shown in FIGURE P35.28. The parallel rays of a laser beam of width w₁ enter from the left. b. What is the width w₂ of the exiting laser beam?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos