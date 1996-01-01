Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics4. 2D KinematicsIntro to Relative Velocity
Problem 3e
A “moving sidewalk” in an airport terminal moves at 1.0 m/s and is 35.0 m long. If a woman steps on at one end and walks at 1.5 m/s relative to the moving sidewalk, how much time does it take her to reach the opposite end if she walks (a) in the same direction the sidewalk is moving?

