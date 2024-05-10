18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
Problem 17f
Scientists are testing a transparent material whose index of refraction for visible light varies with wavelength as n = 30.0 nm1/2/λ1/2 , where λ is in nm. If a 295-nm-thick coating is placed on glass (n=1.50) for what visible wavelengths will the reflected light have maximum constructive interference?
