Surface Tension Surface tension is a physical property of liquids that describes the elastic-like force existing at the surface of a liquid. It arises from the cohesive forces between liquid molecules, which are stronger at the surface due to the lack of neighboring molecules above. This phenomenon causes the surface to behave like a stretched elastic membrane, influencing how liquids interact with solids and gases.

Force and Surface Area Relationship In the context of surface tension, the force exerted by the liquid on a wire or object is directly related to the surface area in contact with the liquid. The formula for surface tension (γ) can be expressed as γ = F/ℓ, where F is the force applied and ℓ is the length of the contact line. Understanding this relationship is crucial for calculating surface tension from the given force and dimensions.