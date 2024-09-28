Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This relationship is expressed mathematically as V = IR. Understanding this law is crucial for analyzing circuits, as it helps determine how voltage, current, and resistance interact within the system. Recommended video: Guided course 03:07 03:07 Resistance and Ohm's Law

Internal Resistance Internal resistance refers to the resistance within a battery or power source that opposes the flow of current. It affects the voltage output of the battery when a load is connected. When a load is applied, the actual voltage across the terminals of the battery is less than the electromotive force (emf) due to this internal resistance, which can be calculated using the formula V = emf - Ir, where r is the internal resistance. Recommended video: Guided course 04:54 04:54 Total Internal Energy