(III) Suppose one plate of a parallel-plate capacitor is tilted so it makes a small angle θ with the other plate, as shown in Fig. 24–29. Determine a formula for the capacitance C in terms of A, d, and θ, where A is the area of each plate and θ is small. Assume the plates are square. [Hint: Imagine the capacitor as many infinitesimal capacitors in parallel.]

<IMAGE>