22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
Problem 19.58
(II) A 1.00-mol sample of an ideal diatomic gas, originally at 1.00 atm and 20°C, expands adiabatically to 1.75 times its initial volume. What are the final pressure and temperature for the gas? (Assume no molecular vibration.)
