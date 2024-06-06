Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Young's Modulus Young's modulus is a measure of the stiffness of a material, defined as the ratio of tensile stress to tensile strain. It quantifies how much a material will deform under a given load, providing insight into its elastic properties. A higher Young's modulus indicates a stiffer material that deforms less under stress.

Tensile Stress Tensile stress is the force applied per unit area of a material, typically measured in pascals (Pa). It is calculated by dividing the applied force by the cross-sectional area of the material. In the context of the tendon, it helps determine how much force is exerted on the tendon relative to its size.