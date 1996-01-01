Channels
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
Problem
Two small plastic spheres are given positive electric charges. When they are 15.0 cm apart, the repulsive force between them has magnitude 0.220 N. What is the charge on each sphere (b) if one sphere has four times the charge of the other?
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
4m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Atoms and Coulomb's Law
by Professor Anderson
59 views
1
Anderson Video - Coulomb's Law Example with Two Charges
by Professor Anderson
114 views
Anderson Video - Coulomb's Law Example with Three Charges
by Professor Anderson
78 views
Coulomb's Law
by Patrick Ford
407 views
5
4
Anderson Video - Hydrogen Atom
by Professor Anderson
24 views
Coulomb's Law (with example)
by Up and Atom
68 views
Electric Charge and Electric Fields
by Professor Dave Explains
56 views
Coulomb's Law (2 of 7) Calculate the Force Between Two Charges
by Step by Step Science
25 views
Coulomb's Law (1 of 7) An Explanation
by Step by Step Science
44 views
Coulomb's Law Problems
by Physics Ninja
67 views
Coulomb's law
by Zach Wissner-Gross
34 views
Introduction to Coulomb's Law or the Electric Force
by Flipping Physics
116 views
Charges In A Line (Find Zero Force)
by Patrick Ford
239 views
4
6
Charges In A Triangle (Rank Force Pairs)
by Patrick Ford
172 views
3
Charges in a Plane
by Patrick Ford
185 views
3
10
Exploiting Symmetry
by Patrick Ford
151 views
3
1
Electroscope (Find Charge)
by Patrick Ford
229 views
1
3
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.