Which of the following describes a person with a Type C personality?
Donna is easygoing, slow to anger, and chooses to do jobs she likes, regardless of how much money she makes or whether the job will advance her career.
Phil is a sensitive, pleasant guy who avoids confrontation. He does not get along with his coworker, but rather than tell her when he disagrees with her, he internalizes his emotion and frustration.
Kim is a highly successful woman who prides herself on her career and her accomplishments. She is competitive to a fault, and little interruptions during her day upset her enormously.
Jim’s friends describe him as laid-back and stress-free. If he runs into a roadblock, he is always the first to make a joke and try to keep people laughing through the stress.