Psychology
A molecule of neurotransmitter is to a(n) _____ as a key is to a keyhole.
Endorphins help the body to
Lately, Kiara has been having trouble sleeping at night, and has also experienced a sharp decline in appetite and energy level. A decrease in which of the following neurotransmitters might be responsible for Kiara's sudden change in behavior?
An _____ is a chemical substance that mimics or enhances the effects of a neurotransmitter.
To help control Chloe's nausea, Chloe's doctor gives her Zofran, which blocks the action of serotonin, a chemical involved in the body's nausea response. In Chloe's case, the medication prescribed by her doctor acts as an
_____ is the release of a neural impulse, consisting of a reversal of the electrical charge within the axon.
The first identified neurotransmitter was
When neurons fire and transmit messages, they