7. Cognition: Thinking, Intelligence, and Language
Problem Solving
A boy and his father are in a car crash. The father is killed, and the boy is rushed to the hospital. At the hospital, the doctor says, "I cannot operate on this boy. He's my son!" How is this possible? If a person thinks about this problem without using a particular method, and the answer just comes to them after a period of time, the person solved this problem with
Erik dropped a note under his car seat and could not find it. He looked all through the glove compartment for a flashlight so that he could get a better look under his seat. He later realized he could have just held his cell phone under the seat to help illuminate the area. This is an example of
You are vacuuming the floor when the vacuum cleaner suddenly stops working. You dump the contents of the vacuum, thinking it may be too full. It does not start. You remove the plug and replace it, pushing it in as far as it can go. Still nothing. You take the plug and put it into a different wall socket. It works! You have solved the problem of the malfunctioning vacuum cleaner by using
Alyssa has to write a research paper discussing the effects of video games on child behavior. Alyssa believes that video games lead to bad behavior in children, and only finds research that supports her views. Alyssa's inability to find information that supports more than her viewpoint is a demonstration of
Latisha's new puppy cries each night when left in her crate. When Latisha picks up the puppy and holds her to her chest, the puppy stops crying and falls asleep. However, after she puts the puppy back in the crate, the crying begins again. After a few nights, Latisha suddenly realizes that her heartbeat is helping the dog fall asleep. She places a ticking clock next to the crate, and the puppy goes right to sleep at night. Latisha's realization is an example of