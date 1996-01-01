Psychology
An unlearned, involuntary response, such as salivating when presented with food, is
A stimulus that has no effect on the desired response is a(n) _____ stimulus.
When a previously neutral stimulus, through repeated pairing with the unconditioned stimulus, begins to cause the same kind of reflexive response, the neutral stimulus has become
For classical conditioning to be effective, the conditioned stimulus must be
When Pavlov stopped giving the dogs food after the real conditioned stimulus, they stopped salivating to the sound of the ticking. This is called
Without the _____, higher-order conditioning would be difficult to maintain and would gradually fade away.
A naturally occurring stimulus that leads to an involuntary (reflex) response is a(n)
In his classical conditioning experiment, Pavlov's dogs were conditioned to salivate when they
_____ is the disappearance or weakening of a learned response following the removal or absence of the unconditioned stimulus (in classical conditioning) or the removal of a reinforcer (in operant conditioning).
_____ pioneered the empirical study of the basic principles of classical conditioning.
_____ is the classical conditioning of a reflex response or emotion by watching the reaction of another person.
The response that is given to the conditioned stimulus is not usually quite as strong as the original unconditioned response
After a lengthy period during which the unconditioned stimulus was not applied, Pavlov's dogs stopped responding to the metronome. If a weaker conditioned response to the metronome occurred at some point after this, it would be a demonstration of
Pavlov's dogs exhibited stimulus discrimination when they
The term extinction may be misleading, because