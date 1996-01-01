Psychology
The sex chromosomes for a female are
Genes that tend to fade into the background when paired with a more dominant gene are called
A trait such as strawberry blonde hair may be explained by the inheritance of the recessive gene for blonde hair and the recessive gene for red hair, or _____ inheritance.
Cleo has green eyes, even though her mother and father each have brown eyes. What might that indicate about Cleo's parents?
A _____ will always be expressed in the observable trait.
Genes are located on
Genes that actively control the expression of a trait are referred to as