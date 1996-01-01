10. Sexuality and Gender
Gender-Role Development
Rebecca is the youngest child in her family with four older brothers. When a female friend visits her, Rebecca wants to drive remote-controlled cars, but her friend says, 'Girls don't play with cars! I don't want to play with cars. I want to play with dolls.' From then on, Rebecca plays only with dolls. This is an example of ___________ influencing gender development.
Jenna's mother speaks in a soft, gentle voice and her father speaks very loudly. Jenna notices that many of her female teachers speak in a soft voice as well. Jenna therefore believes that all females speak in soft voices and does so herself. She is now teaching her own daughter to do the same. This is an example of ___________ influencing gender development.
Kareem has always been told that as a man, he will be expected to 'wear the pants in the house' by making all of the decisions for his family and providing for everyone financially, physically, and educationally. The expectations by which Kareem has been told to live are called gender