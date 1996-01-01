Psychology
The visual centers of the brain area are contained in the
Phineas Gage lacked _____ because of the damage to his prefrontal cortex.
Darius has been diagnosed with a tumor that affects the right side of his visual field. The tumor is most likely in which lobe of Darius's brain?
The cortex is wrinkled in order to
The _____ lobes are responsible for higher mental processes such as complex decision making.
In the condition called _____, a person with damage to the right parietal and occipital lobes of the cortex will ignore everything in the left visual field.