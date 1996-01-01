Psychology
The emotional unresponsiveness of people who suffer from _____ personality disorder has been linked to lower than normal levels of stress hormones.
The frequency of _____ personality disorder is nearly three times greater in women than in men.
One of the most researched and well-known personality disorders is _____ personality disorder. These individuals are literally 'against society.'
Heino tends to have relationships with others that are very intense and often unstable. He is moody, manipulative, and sometimes engages in suicidal behaviors to get attention from others. Heino would best be diagnosed with _____ disorder.