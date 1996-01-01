13. Theories of Personality
Learning Theories
13. Theories of Personality
Learning Theories
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Shawna is persistent when it comes to completing a task. Not only does she refuse to give up when things become a bit challenging, but she believes that as long as she puts forth the effort, she will be able to reach her goals successfully. Albert Bandura might say that Shawna has a high level of
68
Showing 11 of 11 practice