1. The Science of Psychology
Goals of Psychology
The Profession of Psychology
In the Beginning: Wundt, Titchener, and James
Three Influential Approaches: Gestalt, Psychoanalysis, and Behaviorism
Modern Perspectives
Thinking Critically About Critical Thinking
The Scientific Approach
Descriptive Methods
Correlations: Finding Relationships
The Experiment
The Guidelines for Doing Research with People
Animal Research
2. The Biological Perspective
Reductionism and Holistic Models
Epigenetic Models
Evolutionary Models
Structure of the Neuron
The Neural Impulse
Neurotransmission
Methods for Studying Specific Regions of the Brain
Neuroimaging Techniques
The Hindbrain
Structures Under the Cortex: The Limbic System
The Cortex
The Association Areas of the Cortex
The Cerebral Hemispheres
The Central Nervous System
The Peripheral Nervous System
The Pituitary Gland
Other Endocrine Glands
3. Sensation and Perception
Transduction
Sensory Thresholds
Vision
Hearing
Chemical Senses (Taste and Smell)
Skin and Body Senses
Constancies
Gestalt Principles
Depth Perception
Perceptual Learning
Optical Illusions
Culture and Perception
4. Consciousness
What is Consciousness?
Unconscious States and the Unconscious Mind
Altered States of Consciousness
The Biology of Sleep
Why We Sleep
The Stages of Sleep
Sleep Disorders
Why Do We Dream?
What Do People Dream About?
How Hypnosis Works
Meditation
Dependence
Stimulants
Depressants (alcohol, barbituates, opioids)
Hallucinogens (LSD, MDMA, Marijuana)
5. Learning
Definition of Learning
Habituation and Sensitization
Biological Preparedness
Reward Circuits
Pavlov's Framework
Principles of Classical Conditioning
Applications of Classical Conditioning
The Contributions of Thorndike and Skinner
The Concept of Reinforcement
Schedules of Reinforcement
The Role of Punishment in Operant Conditioning
Other Aspects of Operant Conditioning
Applications of Operant Conditioning: Shaping and Behavior Modification
Forms of Cognitive Learning
Learned Helplessness
Factors that Influence Learning
Bandura and the Bobo Doll
The Four Elements of Observational Learning
6. Memory
Three Processes of Memory
Models of Memory
Sensory Memory
Short-Term Memory
Long-Term Memory
Retrieval Cues
Recall and Recognition
Automatic Encoding: Flashbulb Memories
The Reconstructive Nature of Long-Term Memory Retrieval: How Reliable are Memories?
Ebbinghaus and the Forgetting Curve #1
Reasons We Forget
The Biological Bases of Memory
When Memory Fails: Organic Amnesia
7. Cognition: Thinking, Intelligence, and Language
The Basics of Thought
Problem Solving
Reasoning and Judgement
Creativity
Theories of Intelligence
Measuring Intelligence
Test Construction
Individual Differences in Intelligence
The Nature/Nurture Issue Regarding Intelligence
The Levels of Language Analysis
Development of Language
Neurolinguistics
The Relationship Between Language and Thought
Animal Studies in Language
8. Development Across the Life Span
Lifespan Approach to Development
Measuring Developmental Change
Key Issues in Development
Nature and Nurture
The Basic Building Blocks of Development
Fertilization
Three Stages of Development
Physical Development
Cognitive Development
Psychosocial Development
Physical Development
Cognitive Development
Psychosocial Development
Physical Development
Cognitive Development
Psychosocial Development
Theories of Physical and Psychological Aging
Stages of Death and Dying
Death and Dying in Other Cultures
9. Motivation and Emotion
Defining Motivation
Early Approaches to Understanding Motivation
Psychological Needs
Arousal and Incentive Approaches
Humanistic Approaches
Causes of Hunger
Eating Disorders
Achievement Motivation
The Three Elements of Emotion
Early Theories of Emotion
Cognitive Theories of Emotion
Emotional Experience
Emotional Expression
Culture and Gender
10. Sexuality and Gender
The Primary and Secondary Sex Characteristics
The Development of Sex Characteristics
Gender Identity
Gender-Role Development
Sex Differences
Sexual Response
Different Types of Sexual Behavior
Sexual Orientation
Sexual Problems
Contraception
Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)
Sex and Power
11. Stress and Health
The Relationship Between Stress and Stressors
Environmental Stressors: Life’s Ups and Downs
Psychological Stressors: What, me Worry?
The General Adaptation Syndrome
The Immune System and Stress
Health Psychology
Cognitive Factors in Stress
Personality Factors in Stress
Social and Cultural Factors in Stress: People Who Need People
Coping Strategies
How Social Support Affects Coping
12. Social Psychology
Conformity
Group Behavior
Compliance
Obedience
Attitudes
Attitude Change: The Art of Persuasion
Cognitive Dissonance
Impression Formation
Attribution
Prejudice and Discrimination
How People Learn and Overcome Prejudice
Interpersonal Attraction
Robert Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love
Aggression
Prosocial Behavior
13. Theories of Personality
Theories of Personality
Culture and Personality
Freud’s Conception of Personality
Stages of Personality Development
The Neo-Freudians
Current Thoughts on Freud and the Psychodynamic Perspective
Learning Theories
Current Thoughts on the Behavioral and Social Cognitive Learning Views
Carl Rogers and the Humanistic Perspective
Current Thoughts on the Humanistic View of Personality
Allport and Cattell: Early Attempts to List and Describe Trait
Modern Trait Theories: The Big Five
Current Thoughts on the Trait Perspective
The Biology of Personality: Behavioral Genetics
The Biology of Personality: Neuroscience
Current Thoughts on the Heritability and Neuroscience of Personality
Why Measure Personality?
Interviews, Behavioral Assessments, and Personality Inv
Projective Tests
14. Psychological Disorders
Criteria for Abnormality
The DSM-5
Abnormality and Culture
Diagnostic Labels
Prevalence of Psychological Disorders
Causes of Abnormality
Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorders
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Dissociative Disorders
Somatic Symptom Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
Personality Disorders
15. Psychological Therapies
Historical Models
Therapy Today
Drug Therapies
Brain Surgery and Stimulation
Psychodynamic Therapies
Humanistic Therapies
Behavior Therapies
Cognitive Therapies
Group Therapy
Alternative Therapies
Evaluating Therapy
Therapy and Culture
Lifestyle Factors: Fostering Resilience
16. Statistics in Psychology
What Are Statistics?
Frequency Distributions
Measures of Central Tendency
Measures of Variability
Looking at Differences: Statistical Significance
The Correlation Coefficient
What Is Applied Psychology?
Types of Psychological Professionals
Careers with a Master’s Degree in Psychology
Careers with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology
Areas of Specialization
Psychology Beyond the Classroom
What Are Industrial-Organizational Psychology and Human Factors Psychology?
The History of Industrial-Organizational Psychology and the
