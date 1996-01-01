Psychology
As documented across several cultures, the Big Five personality factors have _____ heritability.
With regard to the Big Five dimensions of personality, if someone is creative, artistic, nonconforming, and curious, that person would tend to score high on the _____ dimension.
In examining the five-factor model (or the Big Five), Paul Costa and Robert McCrae believed that these trait dimensions are not _____. In other words, knowing someone's score on one dimension would not give any information about scores on the four other dimensions.
According to numerous studies, the five personality factors of the five-factor model have _____ percent rate of heritability across several cultures.
Trait theories differ from other theories of personality development in that they