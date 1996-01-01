8. Development Across the Life Span
Measuring Developmental Change
Dr. Sardonicus is studying the effects of aging on memory. She gives an initial test of memory to a group of 20-year-olds and a group of 40-year-olds. Then she follows both groups of participants for a period of five years, regularly giving them memory tests during that time. Which research design is Dr. Sardonicus using?
76
When Helle was born, her parents agreed to allow her to participate in a research project that investigates the development of motor skills in children. Every year, Helle's parents complete a survey answering questions about how Helle's motor skills have changed. The researchers are using only one group of parents and children for the study. Helle and her parents are participating in a study that uses a _____ design.
77
