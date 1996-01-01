1. The Science of Psychology
Modern Perspectives
Liliana is seeing a psychologist because of her intense fear of closed-in spaces. Liliana's therapist believes that her fear is the result of unresolved conflicts regarding her parents, as well as childhood experiences she had with them. To which school of psychology does Liliana's therapist most likely belong?
Ms. Glass tells her students every day how much she wants everyone to succeed, but that they each must choose to attend class and study effectively in order to be successful. She reminds them that the individual choices they make will dramatically affect their outcomes for success. To which perspective of psychology does Ms. Glass's philosophy on academic performance best relate?
Since birth, Jared has experienced a disturbing twitch that interferes with his ability to function. Through careful observation, it was discovered that Jared's uncontrollable behavior may be the result of a genetic predisposition. The psychological perspective that correlates best with this finding is