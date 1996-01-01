15. Psychological Therapies
Cognitive Therapies
15. Psychological Therapies
Cognitive Therapies
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Hamish has difficulty playing with other children. He often gets angry and stomps off when things do not go his way. To help him learn to deal with his anger, his parents engage him in a game of Candy Land. They respond the way they would like to see Hamish respond when he loses a turn or is forced to move backward on the board. Hamish's parents are using a behavior modification technique called
54
Showing 8 of 8 practice