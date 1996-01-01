6. Memory
Long-Term Memory
Erik solved a crossword puzzle on Monday. By Thursday, he could not remember the words in the puzzle. On Thursday night when he was playing a word game with his best friend, however, he unconsciously used words that were in the puzzle. Erik's experience is an example of _____ memory.
Dr. Raime asked his students, 'Who was the 'Father of Psychology' and why?' Kanye responded, 'Wilhelm Wundt, who in 1879 was credited as developing the first psychology laboratory in Leipzig, Germany.' The information that Kanye was able to recall reflects which type of long-term memory?
Marcos and his friends enjoy watching football together on Sundays. After some of the games are over, Marcos tells his friends that he knew all along who would win the game. His belief that he could predict the outcome of some of the games without having been told the winners in advance is an example of