Psychology
One of the most important studies of human sexual behavior was conducted by
The idea that sexual orientation is on a continuum rather than being binary was proposed by
Alfred Kinsey reported that 92 percent of men and 62 percent of women surveyed reported masturbating. According to the Janus Report, _____ percent of men and _____ percent of women reported such activities.
According to Robert Trivers, the primary factor that explains why males are so much more sexually active than females is
Devon was asked to complete a survey to assess his sexual behavior and orientation. He was told that the survey was based on a study published in 1948, in which sexual orientation was believed to fall on a continuum. The survey that Devon was asked to complete was based on the
Alfred Kinsey is most known for