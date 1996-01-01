15. Psychological Therapies
Humanistic Therapies
Dr. Ngudu is treating a client who has been diagnosed with depression. During their sessions together, Dr. Ngudu focuses on the client's relationships with friends, family, and coworkers, as well as how the everyday events of the client's life affect daily mood. Dr. Ngudu is using _____ to treat the client.
60
Multiple Choice
Ceridwen tells her therapist, Dr. Rasmussen, that her mother recently died and she has been having deeply depressing thoughts about their relationship; what was, and what was left unfulfilled. Dr. Rasmussen responds by explaining that he can imagine that Ceridwen must be feeling angry and abandoned. Dr. Rasmussen is displaying _____, a key element in person-centered therapy.
58
