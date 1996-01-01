11. Stress and Health
The Relationship Between Stress and Stressors
It was midnight when Cho realized she had a paper due the next day that she had completely forgotten about. She immediately panicked and commented to her roommate that she could not fail one more assignment or she would fail the class. According to Lazarus, Cho is in the _____ phase of reacting to the stressor.
Sergio wants to purchase a vehicle so he can drive himself to school. However, he is having trouble deciding between purchasing a car or an SUV, realizing that both options have their pros and cons when it comes to gas mileage, cost, size, insurance, and cost of repairs. Sergio must be experiencing a(n) _____ conflict.
Sam put his last dollar into a vending machine to buy himself a snack. The machine accepted the dollar but did not release the snack. Sam tried the snack button again, but it still did not work. Sam pushed the button for coin return, but the machine did not refund his money. Sam reacted by kicking the machine as hard as he could several times until a snack fell out. Kicking the machine is an example of