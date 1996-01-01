Psychology
According to William Masters and Virginia Johnson's sexual-response cycle, what would a male experience during the excitement phase?
Which statements about the resolution phase of the sexual-response cycle is true?
Alvin and Lia start to feel different as they continue to kiss and caress each other. Their breathing quickens, their pulse rates increase, their nipples harden, and their genitals begin to swell. Alvin and Lia are in the _____ stage of the sexual-response cycle.
Rashid has just had an orgasm. However, his partner is still excited and wants Rashid to continue his sexual activity. Unfortunately, Rashid has lost his erection. Rashid is probably now in the __________ of the sexual response cycle.
William Masters and Virginia Johnson are known for their pathbreaking research concerning
Which physical responses would a male experience during the plateau phase of the sexual-response cycle?
The release of semen occurs during the _____ phase of the sexual response cycle identified by William Masters and Virginia Johnson.
Which statement is true regarding the resolution phase of the human sexual response cycle?