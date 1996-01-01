Psychology
Ralphie and his siblings were always taught by their parents to show nothing but respect toward older people, even when those older people were unkind. Ralphie's parents were attempting to establish _____ for Ralphie and his siblings.
Charles Darwin proposed that emotions are a product of evolution and are therefore universal. Which observation supports the idea that emotions are based in biology rather than in learning?
According to the work of Paul Ekman and Wally Friesen, which emotion has a universal facial expression?