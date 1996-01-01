13. Theories of Personality
Stages of Personality Development
13. Theories of Personality
Stages of Personality Development
+2
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
As Angelo is filling out his income tax forms, he makes the decision not to report all of his income. He figures that it is okay because everyone cheats on their taxes; and besides, he needs the money more than the government does. According to psychoanalytic theory, Angelo is exhibiting which defense mechanism?
55
Showing 14 of 14 practice